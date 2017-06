SINGAPORE Jan 19 India's Oil & Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) sold 600,000 barrels of heavy sweet Sudanese Nile Blend crude to load in February at a fresh high as a dispute between Sudan and neighbouring South Sudan reduced supplies, traders said on Thursday.

Strong Japanese demand for direct-burning crude also supported the grade.

ONGC sold the cargo, to load on Feb. 16-20, to Japanese trader Petrodiamond at about $4.50 a barrel above Indonesia Crude Price (ICP), about $2 higher in premium than the previous month, traders said. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma and Florence Tan; editing by Miral Fahmy)