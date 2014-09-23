By Nia Williams
CALGARY, Alberta, Sept 23 Canada's largest oil
and gas producer, Suncor Energy Inc, is shipping its
first ever tanker of Western Canadian heavy crude from Canada's
East Coast to Europe, a company spokeswoman said on Tuesday.
Suncor spokeswoman Sneh Seetal confirmed Reuters shipping
data that shows the aframax tanker Minerva Gloria was set to
pick up a cargo of crude oil from the port of Sorel-Tracy on the
St. Lawrence River in Quebec.
Seetal declined to comment on where in Europe the crude
cargo is going, citing commercial confidentiality. According to
Reuters data it will be discharged in the Mediterranean.
The crude was delivered by rail to a storage facility in
Sorel-Tracy that is owned by Kildair Service Ltd.
Barclays analyst Michael Cohen said he did not know of any
other instances of a cargo of Western Canadian crude making its
way to Europe via rail and tanker from Canada's East Coast.
For years producers in the oil sands in the landlocked
province of Alberta in Western Canada have been desperately
seeking ways to get their crude to tidewater and higher-priced
international markets.
The emergence of this new and largely unnoticed export route
is likely to incense environmentalists who are seeking to block
any avenue for shipping crude from the Alberta oil sands, where
production entails high greenhouse-gas emissions, to refiners.
But it shows that despite environmentalists' efforts for the
past six years to stall the Keystone XL pipeline from Alberta to
the U.S. Gulf Coast, companies facing growing production of oil
sands crude, and deepening discounts, are seeking other means,
including rail, to get their crude to markets.
The shipment also shows how Canada's heavy crude is starting
to compete with crude from producers such as Russia and Saudi
Arabia for customers in Europe. Pipeline company Enbridge Inc
shipped a first cargo of re-exported Canadian crude
from the U.S. Gulf Coast to Europe earlier this year.
Seetal declined to say what grade of inland heavy crude is
being exported, adding it is not necessarily oil sands crude and
that Suncor shipped both its own crude and crude bought from
other producers in Western Canada.
Limited space on oil export pipelines can to lead to
bottlenecks in Alberta, where production is ramping up rapidly,
forcing producers to accept deep discounts on their crude
relative to U.S. domestic grades.
"Canada and the United States remain our key markets but
it's important that we establish customers outside North
America," Seetal said.
"The crude is inland crude, shipped by rail to the Kildair
terminal, where it is loaded on to tankers. This is the first
time Suncor has done that."
Since July 19 Suncor has been sending 30 rail cars per day
from Western Canada to the Sorel-Tracy terminal, according to
Kildair Chief Executive Officer Daniel Morin.
Suncor also regularly ships crude by rail to its 137,000
barrel-per-day Montreal refinery.
The Sorel-Tracy facility has a rail offloading terminal, 3.2
million barrels of crude oil and petroleum-product storage
capacity, and a dock that can accommodate vessels up to 260
metres in length.
Kildair receives the rail cars from Suncor and offloads the
crude into storage tanks before it is loaded on to a tanker,
Morin said, adding that Suncor retained ownership of the crude
throughout.
"They can export the product to locations overseas or
alternatively decide to bring it back to Montreal," Morin said.
He declined to say how much storage capacity Suncor is
leasing from Kildair.
Companies including Suncor and Husky Energy already
export light crude from deep-sea fields off the coast of
Atlantic Canada.
Seetal declined to say whether the Minerva Gloria shipment
was a one-off cargo or whether Suncor had plans to regularly
ship Western Canadian crude to Europe.
The company has a history of gaining access to markets via
imaginative routes. Three years ago Suncor sent Alberta crude by
pipeline to the Pacific Coast in British Columbia, before
loading it onto a tanker and shipping it through the Panama
Canal to Quebec.
(Additional reporting by Dave Sherwood; Editing by Peter
Galloway)