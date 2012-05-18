UPDATE 1-UAE re-imposes port ban on Qatari-linked oil tankers
* Abu Dhabi Petroleum Ports re-introduces tanker restrictions
SINGAPORE May 18 Formosa Petrochemical , Taiwan's largest independent refiner, has bought two 500,000-barrel cargoes of Oman crude for July loading in a tender, traders said on Friday.
The refiner bought the cargoes, likely from Mercuria and Marubeni, at a premium of just below $1 to Dubai quotes, the traders said.
The deal indicates a rebound in spot differentials for Oman in July after sliding to as low as discounts in the previous month when the market struggled with ample supply and low seasonal demand.
The deal could not be confirmed with the companies. (Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
MOSCOW, June 8 Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani will hold a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov during a visit to Moscow on June 10, Russian news agencies cited a Russian diplomatic source as saying on Thursday.