By Jonathan Saul
LONDON, April 23 Crude oil tanker earnings on
the major Middle East route edged higher on Monday in light
business with a growing vessel glut keeping a lid on rate moves
higher.
The world's benchmark VLCC export route from the Middle East
Gulf to Japan DFRT-ME-JAP reached W53.63 in the worldscale
measure of freight rates or $16,390 a day when translated into
average earnings, from W53.37 or $15,625 on Friday and W66.00 or
$33,845 last Monday.
"VLCCs are crashing down after the party over the past four
weeks," said Arctic Securities analyst Erik Nikolai Stavseth.
"Asian crude buyers are said to see a number of unsold cargoes
in Asia which is likely to keep rates at bay."
A rush of fixings earlier this month from Saudi Arabia to
the United States, together with buoyant Asian demand, had
bolstered sentiment as buyers sought to ensure stable supplies
given growing fears of disruptions due to the tensions with
major oil producer Iran.
Earlier this month earnings reached their highest in a year
at more than $41,000 a day fuelled by the cargo rally.
RS Platou Markets said rates nearly $50,000 day were not
sustainable.
"The extra oil produced in the last few months has been for
stockpiling and not for consumption," it said. "The weak global
economic growth and the lack of incentives to build higher
commercial oil stocks will probably lead to lower OPEC output."
Average earnings per day are calculated after a vessel
covers its voyage costs such as bunker fuel and port fees. VLCC
operating costs, including financial costs, are estimated at
around $10,000 a day.
Average VLCC earnings have been volatile in recent months,
falling below the $10,000 a day level a number of times. They
have stayed above $10,000 a day since Feb. 15.
VLCC rates from the Gulf to the United States DFRT-ME-USG
were at W38.61 from W38.71 on Friday and W42.39 last Monday.
Tanker players said the outlook still remained challenging,
with downside risks for the sector given worries about the
global economy and the fact that more tankers, ordered when
times were good, were still to hit the global fleet.
High bunker fuel costs were also eating into earnings.
"Q2 normally represents the seasonal low in tanker demand as
Asian refiners undergo maintenance,"RS Platou Markets said.
"Last week's downturn may indicate that the unexpectedly
strong rally in VLCC rates has come to an end as the strong
drive to build oil inventories may be cresting as oil
availability is improving."
Cross-Mediterranean aframax tanker rates were at W101.95 or
$13,086 a day on Monday, compared with W97.50 or $10,356 a day
on Friday and W87.55 or $4,418 a day last Monday.
Brokers said a pick up in cargo bookings late last week had
help push rates higher.
"At present, there is still upward momentum, but with a few
quiet days this could quickly disappear," Braemar Seascope said.
Rates for suezmax tankers on the Black Sea to Med route
reached W63.38 or $980 a day from W64.11 or $1,445 a day on
Friday and W70.08 or $6,332 a day last Monday.
(Reporting by Jonathan Saul, editing by William Hardy)