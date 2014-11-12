NEW YORK Nov 12 An unexpected snag at Enterprise Product Partners LP 's crude terminal in Houston has been resolved, two sources familiar with the operations said on Wednesday.

The problem, reported last week, related to delivery on the highly anticipated 450,000 barrel-per-day Seaway Twin crude pipeline, which pumps crude down from Canada into the Gulf Coast.

Trading sources indicated that due to operational problems around the terminal related to dedicated tank space, crude would need to be stored at Cushing, Oklahoma.

Sources said on Wednesday that the company told shippers recently that Seaway Twin deliveries were on track for an expected start up next month.

A spokesman for Enterprise Product Partners did not respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Catherine Ngai; Editing by Alan Crosby)