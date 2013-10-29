BRIEF-Yum Brands says CEO Greg Creed's 2016 total compensation $15.4 mln - SEC filing
* CEO Greg Creed's 2016 total compensation $15.4 million versus $7.5 million in 2015 - SEC filing Source text : (http://bit.ly/2oRi9BL) Further company coverage:
Oct 29 The 350,000 barrel Sturgeon oil terminal near Redwater, Alberta will be shut for 16 hours on Tuesday, Access Pipeline Inc said in a community line message for local residents.
Access Pipeline Inc is a joint venture between Devon Energy Corp and MEG Energy Corp, which operates two pipelines delivering diluent to operators in the Canadian oil sands.
A 345-kilometre dual line connects to MEG Energy's Christina Lake project to blending and refining facilities in the Edmonton area, according to the company's website.
* CEO Greg Creed's 2016 total compensation $15.4 million versus $7.5 million in 2015 - SEC filing Source text : (http://bit.ly/2oRi9BL) Further company coverage:
ASUNCION, April 7 Paraguayan business groups are urging the country's Congress to abandon a proposal that would allow President Horacio Cartes to seek re-election, fearing popular outrage could jeopardize his administration's progress in attracting foreign investment.