(Repeats to restore overwritten corrected story and change
advisory to: removes reference in paragraph 5 to Genesee &
Wyoming as owner of the rail cars. No changes to text.)
By Edward McAllister
Nov 8 A 90-car train carrying crude oil derailed
and exploded in western Alabama in the early hours of Friday
morning, spilling oil and leaving eleven cars burning in the
rural area.
No injuries have been reported, but 20 of the train's cars
derailed and 11 were still on fire, the train owner, Genesee &
Wyoming, said in a statement on Friday. Those cars,
which threw flames 300 feet into the night sky, are being left
to burn down, which could take up to 24 hours, the company said.
A local official said the crude oil had originated in North
Dakota, home of the booming Bakken shale patch. If so, it may
have been carrying the same type of light crude oil that was on
a Canadian train that derailed in the Quebec town of
Lac-Megantic this summer, killing 47 people.
That accident fueled a push for tougher standards for oil
rail shipments, including better testing of potentially
explosive ultra-light shale crude and improved rail tank car
standards. Tank cars made before 2011 have been cited by
regulators as dangerously prone to puncture.
It was not immediately clear how old the derailed cars were.
While Friday's accident in Pickens County Alabama appeared
to have caused no injuries, or major environmental risk, it
still seems to be the most dramatic of its kind in the United
States since trafficking of crude by rail began to increase with
the growth of shale oil production three years ago.
"It will provide very clear evidence of the potential risks
for environmental groups and others opposed to the growth of
crude by rail, and will likely increase pressure to tighten
regulations," said Elena McGovern, Global Energy and Natural
Resources analyst at Eurasia Group in Washington.
The Genesee spokesman said the train was carrying crude from
Amory, Mississippi, to Walnut Hill, Florida. Trade sources said
it was likely headed to a large terminal, after which it may
have been intended for pipelines or barges for delivery to a
Gulf Coast refinery.
Don Hartley, regional coordinator for the Alabama Emergency
Management Agency, said the train's journey started in North
Dakota. Three cars had a "'bleve' - where pressure builds up and
blows a hole." That started the fire, he said.
Crude oil did spill on Friday, though it does not appear to
be heading to nearby waterways, Genesee said.
Alabama Emergency Management Agency spokeswoman Yasamie
August said that one family was evacuated due to the incident,
but had already been able to return home.
So far there are no details on the cause.
"We don't have a cause yet, that will be determined with the
investigation," said a Genesee & Wyoming spokesman.
The company said it had notified the National Transportation
Safety Board, Federal Railroad Administration and National
Crisis Response Center per standard procedure.
(Reporting by Edward McAllister, Robert Gibbons, Anna Sussman
and Jeanine Prezioso in New York and David Sheppard in London;
editing by Gerald E. McCormick, Jonathan Leff and Alden Bentley)