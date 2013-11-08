(Updates with details on destination of the oil, local town
mayor)
By Edward McAllister
Nov 8 A 90-car train carrying North Dakota crude
derailed and exploded in a rural area of western Alabama early
on Friday, leaving 11 cars burning and potentially bolstering
the push for tougher regulation of a boom in moving oil by rail.
Twenty of the train's cars derailed and a number were still
on fire on Friday afternoon, local officials said. Those cars,
which threw flames 300 feet into the night sky, are being left
to burn out, which could take up to 24 hours, according to the
train owner, Genesee & Wyoming. No injuries were
reported.
A local official said the crude oil had originated in North
Dakota, home of the booming Bakken shale patch. If so, it may
have been carrying the same type of light crude oil that was on
a Canadian train that derailed in the Quebec town of
Lac-Megantic this summer, killing 47 people.
That incident, which the operator Montreal Maine & Atlantic
blamed on a train engineer for not braking sufficiently on an
incline, fueled a drive for tougher standards for oil rail
shipments. Proposed measures included better testing of
potentially explosive ultra-light shale crude and improved rail
tank car standards. Tank cars made before 2011 have been cited
by regulators as dangerously prone to puncture.
It was not clear what caused Friday's accident in Pickens
County, Alabama, nor how old the tank cars were. The train was
being driven by two engineers, both unharmed, officials said.
Though it appeared to pose no environmental risk, the
accident still appeared to be the most dramatic of its kind in
the United States since trafficking of crude by rail began to
increase with the growth of shale oil production three years
ago.
"It will provide very clear evidence of the potential risks
for environmental groups and others opposed to the growth of
crude by rail, and will likely increase pressure to tighten
regulations," said Elena McGovern, Global Energy and Natural
Resources analyst at Eurasia Group in Washington.
Traders said they feared that tougher regulations could
drive up costs for shipping U.S. crude by rail, reducing its
competitiveness. Such speculation weakened U.S. crude oil
futures relative to London's benchmark Brent,
which already trades at a premium to the price in New York.
Assuming the tank cars were full, the train, which passes
near schools and crosses rivers in the area, held around 65,000
barrels of crude oil, according to Reuters calculations.
BOUND FOR FLORIDA
The train was carrying crude from Amory, Mississippi, to a
terminal in Walnut Hill, Florida, that is owned by Genesis
Energy, the company's chief financial officer Bob Deere said. It
was to be pumped into a regional pipeline and delivered to a
80,000-barrel-per-day Shell Chemicals plant near Mobile,
Alabama, according to a source familiar with the matter.
Deere said Genesis was still able to receive rail shipments,
and deliveries were being rerouted around the affected area.
The accident happened in a wetlands area that eventually
feeds into the Tombigbee River, according to the Alabama
Department of Environmental Management. Booms were placed in the
wetlands to contain the spilled oil.
Don Hartley, regional coordinator for the Alabama Emergency
Management Agency, said the tank cars originated in North
Dakota. Three cars had a "'bleve' - where pressure builds up and
blows a hole." That started the fire, he said.
Alabama Emergency Management Agency spokeswoman Yasamie
August said that one family was evacuated due to the incident
but had already been able to return home.
"We don't have a cause yet, that will be determined with the
investigation," said a Genesee & Wyoming spokesman.
The company said it had notified the National Transportation
Safety Board, Federal Railroad Administration and National
Crisis Response Center as is standard procedure.
FOCUS ON TANK CARS
Rapid proliferation of oil-by-train shipments started more
than three years ago to get oil to markets as pipeline
infrastructure lagged booming production in remote places such
as North Dakota, as well as Canada's oil sands.
The East and West coasts in particular turned to rail to
draw cheaper U.S. and Canadian crude. With no major oil
pipelines in operation, or even planned, rail allowed them to
tap into the burgeoning shale plays in North Dakota and Texas.
In the third quarter, crude-by-rail shipments rose 44
percent from the previous year to 93,312 carloads, equivalent to
about 740,000 barrels per day (bpd) or almost one tenth of U.S.
production. That was down 14 percent from the second quarter due
to narrower oil spreads that made costlier rail shipments less
economic.
The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board has issued
safety guidelines on the widely used, cylindrical tank cars
known as DOT-111s, including a recommendation that all tank cars
used to carry ethanol and crude oil be reinforced to make them
more resistant to punctures if trains derail.
The new guidelines, put forward in March 2012 but which have
not yet been adopted by the Department of Transportation agency
that oversees the sector, stem from a deadly ethanol train
derailment and explosion in Illinois in 2009.
DOT-111 railcars ordered after October 2011 have been
manufactured to the new code, but the industry has resisted
spending an estimated $1 billion to retrofit nearly 300,000
existing tank cars.
In Demopolis, Alabama, some 40 miles south of the site of
the accident, where the rail line runs 300 meters away from the
U.S. Jones Elementary School, Mayor Michael Grayson said there
hadn't been an accident in the area in a century of train
traffic.
But since last summer, when the oil trains first began
humming past, officials discussed what might happen if a bridge
just outside of town collapsed, dumping crude into the river.
"Sadly, with this thing, the only thing you can do is try to
be prepared," he said by phone.
