By John Kemp
LONDON, April 1 More than 1 million barrels of
crude oil move by train across the United States every day,
according to data published for the first time by the government
on Tuesday.
The volume of crude shipped by rail has increased more than
50-fold in five years, from just 630,000 barrels in January 2010
to 33.7 million barrels in January 2015, the Energy Information
Administration (EIA) revealed in its first monthly report on
movements of oil by rail (link.reuters.com/vyt44w).
Until now, information on oil shipments has been incomplete,
partly confidential and scattered across a number of sources.
The Association of American Railroads, individual railroad
companies, and the federal government's Surface Transportation
Board, which regulates freight rates, have all published limited
data on shipments.
The EIA has now brought together the confidential data from
the U.S. Surface Transportation Board and Canada's National
Energy Board as well as its own information on production and
stocks in each part of the United States, to produce the first
comprehensive picture of crude-by-rail movements.
The data underscore how rapidly the modern oil-by-rail
business has grown. Shipments rose from almost zero in 2008 to
hit 1 million barrels per day (bpd) for the first time in the
current boom in April 2014.
Rail shipments are running at the highest level since the
Second World War, when oil was shifted from tankers to railcars
to avoid being sunk by submarines ("Fightin' Oil", 1943).
Railroads have become an essential part of the American
energy revolution. Without the massive unit trains hauling 100
tank cars or more loaded with crude from the shale fields to
refineries, U.S. crude production could not have grown so
quickly over the last five years.
According to the EIA, railroads moved 10 percent of all U.S.
oil production in January 2015, and 40 percent of production
from states in the Midwest such as North Dakota, Colorado and
Wyoming.
The main consumers were refineries in Pennsylvania, New
Jersey and Delaware, which accounted for almost half of the oil
shipped by rail at the start of this year.
Crude-by-rail has become essential to East Coast refiners.
Railroads delivered almost half the crude processed by East
Coast refineries at the start of 2015, according to an analysis
of EIA data.
Smaller quantities of oil were delivered to refineries in
California and on the Gulf Coast in Texas and Louisiana, where
crude-by-rail is more marginal to refinery operations (link.reuters.com/fav44w).
The surge in crude-by-rail explains why both the railroads
and oil shippers were slow to appreciate the risks involved in
carrying large volumes of oil in unit trains. Because so little
oil was transported by rail prior to 2011 or even 2012, there
was not much statistical information on the risks involved in
carrying oil in unit trains.
The risk of derailments and train fires was always present
but hidden and not appreciated because there were so few crude
carrying trains.
The danger has only become apparent when the size of the
business was scaled up by more than an order of magnitude. It is
a familiar problem with new technologies or technologies which
undergo rapid growth ("Normal Accidents: Living with High-Risk
Technologies" 1999).
But crude-by-rail has become so central to the U.S. oil
business that the industry has struggled to formulate an
appropriate safety response -- even as the risks have become
increasingly evident following a string of devastating train
fires.
The industry is torn between fear of a catastrophic train
fire in a major urban area that could cause mass casualties and
cost billions of dollars in compensation and clean up, and the
need to fight or delay tougher safety standards which could
restrict the availability of tank cars and disrupt the
increasingly vital flow of oil by tank car.
Negotiations between the railroads, oil producers, refiners
and the U.S. government about new crude-by-rail regulations and
tank car safety standards boil down to the question of how to
balance the safety imperative of withdrawing older and less
secure tank cars as soon as possible against the commercial
imperative of keeping them in service for longer to maintain
tank car availability and keep the oil flowing.
