GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar dented by jobs miss, London attacks hurt sterling; stocks subdued
* Dollar near 7-month low after disappointing May jobs report
Sept 21 U.S. crude oil futures rose by 47 cents to settle at $92.89 a barrel on Friday, rebounding from a two-month low of $90.66 a barrel hit on Thursday.
For the week front-month U.S. crude oil futures fell by by $6.11 a barrel, or 6.2 percent. (Reporting By David Sheppard)
* Dollar near 7-month low after disappointing May jobs report
SHANGHAI, June 5 An explosion rocked a petrochemical plant in the eastern Chinese province of Shandong early on Monday, but the cause and extent of damage was unknown, the state news agency Xinhua reported.