Dec 7 U.S cruise operators Royal Caribbean
Cruises Ltd and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd
said on Wednesday they had got approval from Cuban
authorities to begin operations to the country.
Norwegian Cruise Line said its first ship would set sail to
Havana from Miami on March 7 next year, while Royal Caribbean
did not specify a date.
The approval comes nearly seven months after Carnival Corp's
Adonia, a small ship carrying 700 passengers, reached
the Cuban capital after getting an approval.
The Adonia was the first U.S.-owned ship to sail to Cuba
from the United States since Fidel Castro's 1959 revolution.
Cuba said in April it would lift a ban on Cuban-born
citizens entering and leaving the country in commercial vessels,
paving the way for cruise operators to begin offering
itineraries from the United States.
