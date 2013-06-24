FRANKFURT, June 25 Europe's cruise lines managed
to eke out growth in 2012 despite a difficult economy and
lingering memories of the Costa Concordia disaster, luring new
customers with bigger ships and even heavy metal concerts.
A record 6.2 million Europeans booked a cruise last year,
growth of just 1.3 percent and a far cry from the increases of
over 10 percent registered for four of the last 6 years,
according to a report published by the Cruise Lines
International Association (CLIA) on Tuesday.
The report also showed the cruise industry contributed
almost 38 billion euros ($50 billion) to Europe's stuttering
economy in 2012, a 3.1 percent increase on 2011.
"There's a sense of pleasure that we have grown despite
everything," David Dingle, CEO of Carnival Corp & Plc's
Carnival UK, who was speaking on behalf of the CLIA, told
Reuters.
One of the ways cruise lines have been trying to battle the
economic downturn is by attracting younger travellers and
ensuring their ships offer as many entertainment options as
possible.
"We need to appeal to new customers and the younger we get
them, the more cruises they will take during their lifetime,"
Dingle said.
TUI Cruises offered a week-long Full Metal cruise
in May, while Carnival brand Cunard is selling tickets for a
five-day cruise in November starring German rocker Peter Maffay.
"We're building ever larger ships, we can now offer a
different restaurant for every night of your cruise and you can
have heavy metal at one end of the ship and a string quartet at
the other," Dingle said.
However, the CLIA figures reflected a split in Europe's
economies.
In powerhouse Germany, the cruise industry contributed 2.95
billion euros to the economy, a 17 percent increase on 2011 and
helped by increased shipbuilding, passenger spending and pay
rises for staff.
By contrast, the contribution for France and Spain declined
by 12.9 and 3.3 percent, respectively, while Italy recorded a
0.2 percent increase.
Dingle said Italy was able to partially compensate for its
domestic economic woes thanks to its position as Europe's top
cruise destination and the fact that it has the largest cruise
shipbuilding industry in Europe.
According to the report, spending on ship building and
maintenance at European shipyards stabilised at 3.85 billion
euros in 2012 after three successive years of declines.