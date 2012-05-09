BRIEF-cash.life: alex brinkmann to become sole management board member
* ALEX BRINKMANN TO BECOME A SOLE MANAGEMENT BOARD MEMBER OF CASH.LIFE AG Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 9 Zoe Cruz, the former Morgan Stanley co-president, is closing her Voras Capital Management hedge fund and returning investor money, a source familiar with the fund said.
Cruz is said to have been struggling to raise anything beyond the initial $200 million she obtained from investors, the source said.
The source said the decision to return investor money was made recently and all clients would get their money "promptly."
