* Cruzeiro, FGC expect to end buyback Sept. 12
* FGC offers to buy back debt at 49.3 pct discount
* Bank also launches tender for domestic creditors
By Danielle Assalve and Guillermo Parra-Bernal
SAO PAULO, Aug 14 Bondholders of Brazilian
troubled bank Banco Cruzeiro do Sul will receive
about half of their investment as part of a bond repurchase
program to save the lender from bankruptcy, an executive said on
Tuesday.
Cruzeiro do Sul was seized by Brazil's central bank on June
4 and put under the administration of privately held deposit
guarantee fund FGC the same day. Under the global bond buyback
plan, FGC will receive tenders until Sept. 12, said Celso
Antunes, the FGC executive currently in charge of Cruzeiro do
Sul.
The repurchase is the best solution for Cruzeiro do Sul,
since it would help lower the bank's debt load and boost its
allure among potential suitors, Antunes said. FGC, which offered
to repurchase the bank's bonds at a 49.3 percent discount, has a
mandate to find a buyer for the lender by year-end.
"We are working hard to find a solution for Cruzeiro do
Sul," Antunes said at a news conference. He reiterated that the
tender requires the consent of at least 90 percent of Cruzeiro
bondholders to succeed.
Despite the large discount, bondholders might agree to the
repurchase or else risk seeing the bank forced into liquidation
- a decision that would wipe out any remaining value for their
bonds. With the tender, the FGC is also seeking to rule out a
government- or banking sector-led bailout of Cruzeiro, investors
told Reuters on Tuesday.
"In any case this is a first proposal and the FGC, should it
want to spare the country from another fiasco, will have to make
all creditors happy," said a São Paulo-based fund manager who is
considering participating in the transaction. The investors
declined to be quoted by name because of the sensitivity of the
issue.
The price on Cruzeiro's 8.875 percent bond due in September
2020 fell to about 30.5 cents on the U.S. dollar
on Tuesday. When the seizure was announced, the securities were
trading close to 70 cents apiece.
Cruzeiro do Sul's senior note due in January 2016
is currently trading at about 60 cents on the
dollar, down from 82 cents in early June.
Antunes said that, applying the discount on the bonds, the
repurchase price could be almost similar to current bond prices.
The bank has $1.575 billion in outstanding bond debt.
MARKET SOLUTION
The tender is also conditional to a bid by a qualified
suitor to buy control of Cruzeiro do Sul, Antunes added.
According to Antonio Carlos Bueno, chairman of the FGC, there
are only four qualified potential bidders in a group of 20
lenders the fund reached out to sell Cruzeiro do Sul.
Central bank director Anthero Meirelles told Reuters in a
Tuesday interview that local rivals could bid for Cruzeiro do
Sul, but warned that authorities will not hesitate to liquidate
the bank if no buyer is found.
"These are isolated cases that do not impact the financial
system. During the process of auditing, the central bank
detected problems and because those problems were not addressed,
we then moved to intervene," Meirelles said, speaking of the
Cruzeiro do Sul intervention in June.
The future of mid-sized banks is key to the development of
Brazil's banking industry not only because of the systemic risk
their weakness could pose, but also for their ability to foster
competition in a market that is becoming more concentrated.
Concerns about transparency standards, slow industry
consolidation and eroding profits have led many investors to
shed Brazilian mid-sized bank stocks since late 2010. Shares in
that segment are down 18 percent in dollar terms since this
year's peak in March, according to the MSCI Brazil Small and Mid
Financials Index.
The Cruzeiro seizure was the third in the last year and a
half, a sign that years of rapid growth have resulted in
deteriorating funding and liquidity conditions as well as a
relaxation of credit risk and accounting controls among some
mid-sized lenders.
The FGC also helped the central bank take over consumer
lender Banco PanAmericano in November 2010.
Antunes said a round of auditing at the bank detected 2.25
billion reais ($1.11 billion) in total losses, of which about
1.3 billion reais came from the flawed accounting of shares in a
fund made of loan-backed securities on its balance sheet.
Cruzeiro do Sul, which was formerly controlled by the Índio
da Costa family, specializes in payroll-deductible loans, a type
of credit in which banks deduct monthly installments directly
from the borrowers' paycheck.