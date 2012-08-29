* Early deadline offered to pay smaller discount
* Valor says FGC to release report on repurchase
* Cruzeiro holders seen abiding by buyback terms
SAO PAULO, Aug 29 Brazil's privately owned
deposit guarantee fund FGC and Banco Cruzeiro do Sul, which was
seized by the central bank in June, failed to garner the
necessary support for a $1.59 billion bond repurchase plan in an
early deadline, Valor Econômico reported on Wednesday, citing
sources familiar with the situation.
According to the newspaper, a number of international
investors tendered their holdings of Cruzeiro do Sul bonds ahead
of Tuesday's 1700 New York time deadline. The amount of bonds
tendered, however, failed to attain the 90 percent approval rate
stipulated in the buyback proposal, Valor added.
Both Cruzeiro do Sul and the FGC expect to seal the
repurchase by Sept. 12, the last day investors will be allowed
to tender their bonds, Valor added. Cruzeiro do Sul was put
under the administration of the FGC until the end of the year,
after the central bank found accounting flaws that led to a $1.3
billion shortfall.
According to the report, executives at the FGC are planning
to release a statement with details on results of the early bond
repurchase cutoff.
Private bondholders represent about 57 percent of Cruzeiro
do Sul creditors, Thomson Reuters and FGC data showed. Some of
them told Reuters last week that the average 49.3 percent
discount they are being forced to assume is failing to include
the benefits of a potential sale of the bank, such as tax
credits.
Under terms of the early deadline, bondholders who tendered
their bonds before Tuesday evening would be paid an average 55
percent value of their holdings.
Calls made to the FGC and Cruzeiro do Sul for comment were
not immediately answered. Both institutions hired the
investment-banking units of Bank of America and HSBC
Holdings to oversee the transaction.