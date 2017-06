Aug 29 Brazil's privately owned deposit guarantee fund FGC and Banco Cruzeiro do Sul, which was seized by the central bank in June, failed to garner the necessary support for a $1.59 billion bond repurchase plan in an early deadline, FGC said in a securities filing on Wednesday.

Both Cruzeiro do Sul and the FGC expect to seal the repurchase by Sept. 12, the last day investors will be allowed to tender their bonds, the filing added.