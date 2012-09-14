BRIEF-Am castle says new ABL facility commitment letter expires on earlier of July 31
* Am castle & co-new abl facility commitment letter expires on earlier of july 31, 2017, if final definitive documentation not negotiated on/prior to it
SAO PAULO, Sept 14 Brazil's central bank ordered on Friday the liquidation of bankrupt local lender Banco Cruzeiro do Sul and its subsidiary Banco Prosper, in what might be the country's biggest bank collapse in seven years.
The central bank announced the decision in an e-mailed statement.
* A. M. Castle & co. Announces commitment letters for post-restructuring and debtor-in-possession credit facilities