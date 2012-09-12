* Neither a formal bid nor debt accord reached so far
* Cruzeiro do Sul, FGC have no comment on Valor report
SAO PAULO, Sept 12 The administrator of
Brazilian bankrupt lender Banco Cruzeiro do Sul, which the
central bank seized in June, failed to draw firm takeover bids
only hours short of a deadline to liquidate the bank, according
to local media reports on Wednesday.
Privately owned FGC, which has run Cruzeiro do Sul at the
behest of the central bank since June 4, so far has neither
obtained the necessary approval to renegotiate $1.59 billion of
debt with bondholders nor clinched a sale of the bank to a
rival, Valor Econômico newspaper reported, citing two unnamed
bankers with knowledge of the situation.
None of the six lenders that showed initial interest in
Cruzeiro do Sul sweetened their offers or indicated possible
incentives that would make the sale more attractive to them,
Valor said. Talks between the FGC and those banks had borne no
fruit as of late last night, the paper said.
One of the bankers told Valor that incentives, such as a
guarantee that the FGC could cover any potential shortfall in
Cruzeiro do Sul after the sale, could definitely improve the
chances of a deal before midnight.
A spokeswoman for Cruzeiro do Sul declined to comment on the
story. Shares of the bank jumped 21 percent on Tuesday, on
speculation that the FGC might have already struck an accord to
sell it.
Calls by Reuters to FGC Chairman Antônio Carlos Bueno were
not immediately returned. The fund has until midnight on
Wednesday to decide whether to liquidate the bank, sell it to a
rival or extend the deadline. An announcement is expected early
on Thursday.
Failure to sell the lender could trigger the biggest
bankruptcy in Brazil's financial industry since the intervention
and liquidation of Banco Santos in 2005.
Cruzeiro do Sul was put under the administration of the FGC
until the end of the year after the central bank found
accounting problems that led to a $1.3 billion shortfall.