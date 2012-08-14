BRIEF-Fota SA w upadlosci ukladowej files motion to change bankruptcy status
* SAYS FILES MOTION TO CHANGE BANKRUPTCY PROCEEEDINGS TO BANKRUPTCY WITH LIQUIDATION OF ASSETS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAO PAULO Aug 14 Banco Cruzeiro do Sul , the Brazilian lender that was seized by the nation's central bank recently, plans to host a news conference late on Tuesday, the bank's media office told Reuters.
A public relations executive working for the São Paulo-based lender declined to elaborate on the subject. The conference is slated to start at around 1900 local time (2100 GMT), the executive said.
* United Steelworkers - USW members at Stelco operations ratified new collective agreements