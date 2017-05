MEXICO CITY Aug 14 Mexican retail group Femsa has aquired a 60 percent stake in Chilean pharmacy operator Socofar, which runs the Cruz Verde chain in Chile, the Mexican company said on Friday.

Femsa said Socofar was valued at $998 million, including net debt, but did not specify how much cash it had paid for its stake, according to a statement to the Mexican stock exchange. (Reporting by Mexico City Newsroom)