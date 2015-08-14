(Updates with fresh details of statement to Mexican bourse)
MEXICO CITY Aug 14 Mexican retail group Femsa
has acquired a 60 percent stake in Chilean pharmacy operator
Socofar, which runs the Cruz Verde chain in Chile and Colombia,
the Mexican company said on Friday.
Femsa said Socofar was valued at $998 million, including net
debt, but did not specify how much cash it had paid for its
stake, according to a statement to the Mexican stock exchange.
According to the statement, current controlling shareholders
will keep 40 percent of Socofar and will elect two board
members, including the President. FEMSA will exercise operating
control.
The deal is still subject to regulatory approval, the
statement said.
Cruz Verde is Chile's largest pharmaceutical chain, with
more than 590 branches, according to its website. It is
family-run and was founded in the 1980s.
Femsa owns the Oxxo chain of convenience stores and Latin
America's largest Coke bottler, Coca-Cola Femsa. It also
operates around 600 pharmacies in Mexico through its YZA and
Moderna brands.
(Reporting by Mexico City Newsroom)