JOHANNESBURG, April 24 South African wine and
spirits maker Distell Group said on Monday it would buy
a 75 percent stake in the Cruz Vodka brand from Blue Sky Brand
Company.
Distell, which makes Savanna cider and Amarula cream
liqueur, said Blue Sky would retain 25 percent of the brand and
remain involved in it.
"The transaction strengthens Distell's portfolio in the
premium vodka category, one of the fastest growing spirits
categories in South Africa and which is expected to continue
exhibiting strong growth in the future," the company said in a
statement.
Distell, majority-owned by South African investment firm
Remgro, did not provide financial details.
Blue Sky Brand Company, which was established in 2011, is a
100 percent family owned liquor company.
Its brands include Cruz Vodka, Pravda vodka, Magnum cream
liqueur and Glendronach whisky.
