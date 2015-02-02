BRIEF-Ingenia Communities Group says acquisition of lifestyle communities to be funded by capital raising
* Announces institutional placement and 1 for 11 accelerated non-renounceable pro-rata entitlement offer to existing securityholders
Feb 2 CRCAM Atlantique Vendee SC :
* Reports full year net consolidated income group share of 119.0 million euros ($134.7 million), down 5.5 pct
* FY net banking income is 424.1 million euros, down 9.6 pct compared to a year ago Source text: bit.ly/1CR97Xq Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8838 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 2 Jonah Energy, a natural gas company backed by investors including private equity firm TPG Capital, has agreed to acquire oil and gas-producing land in Wyoming from Linn Energy for around $580 million, the companies said on Tuesday.