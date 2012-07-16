California governor says climate change could be more dangerous than fascism
BEIJING, June 6 California governor Jerry Brown said on Tuesday that the threat of climate change could be more dangerous than that of fascism during World War Two.
July 16 C&S Wholesale Grocers would be interested in buying the distribution business of grocer Supervalu Inc, which last week said it was exploring a sale of all or part of the company, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday citing people familiar with the matter.
C&S is a privately held wholesale grocery supplier to about 3,900 retailers, including supermarket chains like Safeway Inc , Kroger Co's Ralphs brand and Target Corp .
A spokesman for Supervalu declined comment and representatives from C&S did not immediately return calls.
Shares in Supervalu jumped about 6 percent to $2.46 after the report.
BEIJING, June 6 California governor Jerry Brown said on Tuesday that the threat of climate change could be more dangerous than that of fascism during World War Two.
TOKYO, June 6 Shares in Toshiba Corp rose as much as 4 percent in early Tuesday trading after Asahi newspaper reported it is considering giving U.S. chipmaker Broadcom Ltd the exclusive rights to negotiate to buy its prized chip unit.