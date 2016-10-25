SAO PAULO/FRANKFURT Oct 25 Ternium SA
has resumed looking at ThyssenKrupp AG's money-losing
Brazilian steel mill CSA Cia Siderúrgica do Atlántico SA for a
potential acquisition, months after negotiations failed to gain
traction because of legal and environmental issues, three people
familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
Talks for the acquisition of CSA are in an advanced stage,
according to one of the people. While no formal offer for CSA
has been made yet, interest from Ternium stemmed from the
possibility of using CSA to produce more slabs, whose production
is insufficient in Brazil, two of the people said.
Ternium's Brazilian unit did not have an immediate comment.
In a statement, Thyssenkrupp said it sees the future of CSA
"outside the company," making it "perfectly normal that we
should conduct talks with possible interested parties."
The news was first reported by Japan's Nikkei newspaper on
Tuesday.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Arno Schuetze;
Additional reporting by Georgina Prodhan in Frankfurt and
Tatiana Bautzer in São Paulo)