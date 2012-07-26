LONDON, July 26 Capital Shopping Centres (CSC),
which owns 15 of Britain's biggest malls, said like-for-like net
rental income fell 2.3 percent in the first half of 2012 as
retailers went bust in the country's increasingly tough economic
climate.
The figure was 181.8 million pounds ($281.3 million) in the
six months to 30 June, with rental increases in some parts
offset by tenant failures, the company said in a results
statement on Thursday.
"The unsettled macro environment remains a significant
influence on the UK retail property occupational market," the
company said.
"For CSC, tenant failures are the most direct effect of the
weak environment, with some short term disruption while
agreements are reached with successor or replacement operators."
CSC owns more than 16 million square feet of shopping space
valued at 7 billion pounds in some of the UK's biggest malls
like Lakeside in Essex, south-east England, and the Trafford
Centre in Manchester.
The economic impact of a sodden summer was laid bare last
week by dire news from major retailers showing that torrential
rain had hurt already weak demand in an economy showing few
signs of pulling out of recession.
CSC said footfall was down one percent in the year to date,
outperforming the UK benchmark, which dropped by 3 percent, due
to the fact its malls were among the biggest and most popular in
the country.