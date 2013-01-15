LONDON Jan 15 UK mall developer Capital
Shopping Centres is changing its name to intu
properties as it seeks to create a single brand for the company.
The company, which owns more than 16 million square feet of
shopping space valued at 7 billion pounds in some of the UK's
biggest malls such as the Trafford Centre in Manchester, said on
Tuesday it would change its name and stock ticker on Feb. 18.
It will also rename 12 of its 15 shopping centres, including
Metrocentre in Gateshead and Lakeside in Essex, south-east
England, to incorporate the intu name, it said in a statement.
The company, which was formed following a demerger of
Liberty International in 2010, said it would invest 25 million
pounds ($40.17 million) into creating the brand, launching an
internet shopping website and installing WiFi in its centres.
Many shopping centre owners have in recent months striven to
handle the growing popularity of online shopping, which has been
blamed for drawing shoppers away from high street shops and some
shopping centres, by installing WiFi in their centres or
becoming active on social media.