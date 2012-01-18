Jan 18 China Shipping Container Lines Co Ltd said on Wednesday it expected to post a net loss for 2011 amid a slow recovery of the U.S. economy, an ongoing European debt crisis and tamed Chinese economic growth.

Global economic conditions adversely affected the growth of demand for international container shipments and reduced container transportation fees, the company said in a filing with the Hong Kong stock exchange.

CSCL said a dramatic increase in oil prices also dented its results last year.

The Chinese liner posted a net loss of 1.58 billion yuan ($250.2 million) in the first nine months of 2011 due to lower shipping volumes and freight rates and higher bunker prices.

CSCL is expected to post a loss of 2.5 billion yuan in 2011, based on a poll of 27 analysts by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S, compared with a net profit of 4.2 billion yuan in 2010.

Its stock fell 1.6 percent on Wednesday, lagging a 0.3 percent gain in the blue chip Hang Seng Index.

CSCL shares lost nearly half of their market value in 2011 and have risen 3.4 percent this month.

($1 = 6.3150 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Alison Leung in Hong Kong; Editing by Ken Wills)