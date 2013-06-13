BRIEF-S&W enters North American distribution agreement with Wilbur Ellis
* S&W enters North American distribution agreement with Wilbur Ellis
AMSTERDAM, June 13 CSM says: * Cargill and CSM unit Purac collaborate on joint development of bio-based feed ingredient solutions * A first commercial product, Aloapur, will reach the market in July of this year * e Cargill Animal Nutrition's Provimi business, a leading global premix, specialties and feed additives supplier, is focused on application development and commercialization of the product * Aloapur, a bio based animal feed solution for the improvement of the general health of animals, has been developed and patented by Purac
KHARTOUM, May 30 Sudan's cabinet has approved a ban on importing agricultural and animal products from Egypt, Sudan's state news agency SUNA said on Tuesday, escalating trade tensions between the neighbours.