AMSTERDAM Oct 25 Dutch group CSM, the world's largest bakery products supplier, reported on Thursday third-quarter adjusted earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) of 40.4 mln euros, higher than analysts' expectations.

Four analysts had forecast EBITA of 39.4 million on average, with estimates ranging between 37.3 million and 40.9 million euros.

In a statement, CSM said an information document on its bakery supplies unit has been sent to potential buyers.

CSM put its main bakery supplies business up for sale in May, blaming weak consumer spending and high raw material prices, and said at the time it would focus on more profitable natural products.

It has said it expected to make progress with the sale of its bakery unit by early 2013. (Reporting by Ivana Sekularac)