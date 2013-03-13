(Adds detail, background)

AMSTERDAM, March 13 Dutch food ingredients group CSM NV has written down the value of its European bakery supplies operations by 165 million euros ($215 million) ahead of the divestment of the unit, which saw sales volume fall by over 2 percent in 2012.

CSM put its main bakery supplies business, which makes muffins and pastries mainly for European and U.S. retailers, up for sale in May 2012, blaming weak consumer spending and high raw material prices, in order to focus on more profitable food ingredients.

Analysts have said they expect the sale to raise as much as 1.3 billion euros to pay down debt and return cash to shareholders.

CSM said on Wednesday the book or carrying value of its European bakery supplies operations no longer matched with the market or fair value, requiring the impairment.

Economic uncertainty in Europe and the United States was affecting consumer demand, and therefore CSM's bakery supplies food sales volume, the company said.

CSM's European and U.S. bakery supplies operations, which also include bakery ingredients operations that will not be sold, had total asset values of 590 million and 997 million euros respectively, or 1.587 billion in total, it said.

Total liabilities of the operations were 560 million euros.

CSM added, however, that the book or carrying value of the operations did not include elements such as intercompany debt and cash.

By divesting its bakery supplies business CSM will lose the bulk of its revenues and focus on lactic acid - a product used in a range of goods from salad dressings and beverages to household detergents - as well as bakery ingredients such as icings and fillings, emulsifiers, and bakery flavours and colourings.

Due to the writedown CSM booked a net loss of 63.7 million euros in 2012, compared with a 174.3 million euro loss in 2011.

($1 = 0.7680 euros) (Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger; Editing by Daniel Magnowski and Mark Potter)