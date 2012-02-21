* 2011 net loss 174.3 mln euros vs forecast 57 mln profit

* 2011 EBITA before exceptional items 150.8 mln euros

* Volumes not likely to pick up in short term

* Shares down 3.6 pct (Adds analyst comment, details)

By Ivana Sekularac

AMSTERDAM, Feb 21 CSM, the world's largest bakery products supplier, may sell up to one third of its recession-hit European business, hurt by weak consumer spending and high prices for key ingredients such as wheat and sugar.

The Dutch food group, which swung to a surprise net loss for 2011 on Tuesday, is pinning recovery hopes on its more profitable Purac unit. This makes lactic acid, used in a range of goods from salad dressings and beverages to household detergents.

CSM said it plans to restructure or divest as much as 30 percent of its European bakery supplies division this year.

"The economic downturn in the United States and Europe and the ongoing financial crisis have weakened demand," CSM said.

Weak consumer spending and higher raw material costs forced CSM to restructure in 2011, with plans for a 50 million euro cost-cutting programme, of which 30 million euros is set for 2012. CSM said last year it would cut 500 jobs, or 5 percent of its total workforce.

Prices for wheat, sugar and cocoa, which are key ingredients for CSM's ready-made muffins and croissants, bread and pastry mixes, came off their record highs in the second half of 2011 but remained extremely volatile, hurting CSM margins.

CSM said on Tuesday it had made an impairment charge of 249 million euros on the value of its European bakery business, to reflect changes in the marketplace, including the shift from small independent bakeries to larger in-store ones where it has a smaller market share.

"This (impairment charge) is much deeper than expected, but the market is taking it as a positive sign," said Marco Gulpers, an ING analyst.

"CSM is determined to take action against underperformers, and that is what investors were looking for, and the focus now will be the execution."

CSM said this year will be tough and volumes are not expected to pick up in the short term. "Consumer confidence is still very fragile in many of our main markets and could continue to have an impact on demand. In addition, volatility of raw materials pricing is likely to remain," it said.

The company reported a full-year net loss of 174.3 million euros, after a net profit of 99.3 million euros in 2010. Analysts had forecast a net profit of 57 million euros for 2011.

At 0930 GMT, CSM shares were down 3.6 percent, underperforming a slightly lower Amsterdam index.

"Overall expectations in 2012 should remain low. CSM is very volatile performer. A lot will depend on commodity prices," said Richard Withagen, analyst at SNS Securities. (Reporting By Ivana Sekularac; Editing by Erica Billingham)