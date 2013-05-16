SAO PAULO May 16 Cia Siderúrgica Nacional SA,
the second-largest Brazilian steelmaker, reported a much
lower-than-expected first-quarter profit, hurt by a sharp drop
in mining revenue.
Earnings at CSN, as the company is commonly
known, fell 95 percent to 16.3 million reais ($8 million) from
316.1 million reais in the fourth quarter, according to a
securities filing on Thursday. A Reuters poll of five analysts
had forecast net income of 297 million reais.
Net sales of iron ore fell 42 percent to 747 million reais
from 1.3 billion reais, CSN said.
Chief Executive Officer Benjamin Steinbruch's strategy of
boosting revenue from steelmaking and increasing domestic
shipments of rolled products to compensate for lower iron ore
sales helped CSN's top line.
In the steelmaking division, CSN announced price hikes twice
in the local market despite weak demand. That helped raise net
revenue from the division to 2.95 billion reais from 2.84
billion reais in the prior quarter.
Net sales for all of CSN's divisions, however, fell to 3.64
billion reais from 4.44 billion reais in the previous quarter,
largely due to the decline in iron ore sales both in the
internal and external markets.