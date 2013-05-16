SAO PAULO May 16 Cia Siderúrgica Nacional SA, the second-largest Brazilian steelmaker, reported a much lower-than-expected first-quarter profit, hurt by a sharp drop in mining revenue.

Earnings at CSN, as the company is commonly known, fell 95 percent to 16.3 million reais ($8 million) from 316.1 million reais in the fourth quarter, according to a securities filing on Thursday. A Reuters poll of five analysts had forecast net income of 297 million reais.

Net sales of iron ore fell 42 percent to 747 million reais from 1.3 billion reais, CSN said.

Chief Executive Officer Benjamin Steinbruch's strategy of boosting revenue from steelmaking and increasing domestic shipments of rolled products to compensate for lower iron ore sales helped CSN's top line.

In the steelmaking division, CSN announced price hikes twice in the local market despite weak demand. That helped raise net revenue from the division to 2.95 billion reais from 2.84 billion reais in the prior quarter.

Net sales for all of CSN's divisions, however, fell to 3.64 billion reais from 4.44 billion reais in the previous quarter, largely due to the decline in iron ore sales both in the internal and external markets.