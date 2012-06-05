RIO DE JANEIRO, June 5 Steelmaking and mining group CSN , which operates Brazil's second-largest iron ore mine, won on Tuesday an injunction against payment of a tax on mining imposed by the state of Minas Gerais, a company lawyer told Reuters. (Reporting by Sabrina Lorenzi and Jeb Blount; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)