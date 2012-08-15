SAO PAULO Aug 15 CSN , Brazil's largest diversified steelmaker, expects the cost of raw materials such as coal and iron ore to keep falling, helping the mill return to profitability in coming quarters, executives said at a conference call on Wednesday.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, a gauge of operational profitability known as EBITDA, will increase in coming quarters, David Salama, CSN's head of investor relations, said on a conference call to discuss second-quarter earnings.