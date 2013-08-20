RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 20 Brazil's Cia Siderúrgica Nacional SA is interested in acquiring tycoon Eike Batista's iron ore miner MMX Mineracao e Metalicos SA, according to a source with direct knowledge of the negotiations.

Representatives for CSN and MMX declined to comment.

The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told Reuters other companies are also interested in acquiring MMX as Batista's EBX group breaks apart.