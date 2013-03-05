SAO PAULO, March 5 Cia. Siderúrgica Nacional SA , Brazil's No. 2 producer of flat steel products, is announcing a price increase between 6 percent and 8 percent at the distribution level, sources familiar with the situation told Reuters.

The price increase will be the second this year, following a hike in January, said the sources, who are not allowed to publicly speak about the issue. The new price hike takes effect March 12, they added.