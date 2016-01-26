SINGAPORE Jan 26 China Southern
, the country's largest airline by fleet size, expects
its net profit to have more than doubled in 2015 due to
increased overseas travel by the Chinese, weak oil prices and
lower forex losses as the yuan depreciated.
Chinese airlines, such as Air China ,
China Southern and Spring Airlines, have given
positive guidance on profit this week ahead of final annual
results due to be announced in March.
China Southern Airlines Co Ltd expects its net profit to
rise by between 110-130 percent in 2015 from 1.77 billion yuan
($268.9 million) a year ago, it said in a filing to the Hong
Kong stock exchange on Tuesday.
A rise in outbound tourism helped boost its business on
international routes, while a fall in jet fuel prices reduced
overall costs, the airline said.
"The company took the initiative to deal with the sharp
depreciation of renminbi and substantially reduced debt ratio
denominated in U.S. dollars, (and) therefore reduced the
exchange losses from the depreciation of renminbi," it said.
China's yuan currency is also known as the renminbi.
Earlier on Tuesday, Spring Airlines Co Ltd, China's largest
budget carrier, said it also expected to deliver strong 2015
results, with net profit seen rising 50-60 percent from 884.2
million yuan a year ago.
Apart from lower crude oil prices, the airline's expansion
in international routes, such as those to Japan, Korea and
Southeast Asia, helped lift profits, it said in a statement on
the Shanghai stock exchange.
China Southern and Spring Airlines' profit alerts came a day
after Air China, the country's biggest airline by market value,
said its net profit for 2015 will likely jump 60-80 percent from
the previous year's 3.78 billion yuan.
($1 = 6.5815 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Lee Chyen Yee; Additional reporting by Bengaluru
newsroom; Editing by Keith Weir)