Russia says struggling to source gas turbines for Crimea power plant
MOSCOW, April 12 Russia is struggling to source gas turbines for two new power plants it is building in Crimea, Russian Energy Ministry Alexander Novak said on Wednesday.
SAO PAULO Nov 14 Brazil's Cia Siderúrgica Nacional SA on Thursday reported net income of 502.88 million reais ($215 million) in the third quarter, above estimates of 433 million reais in a Thomson Reuters poll of analysts.
NEW YORK, April 12 Volkswagen AG plans to build another new sport utility vehicle at its Chattanooga, Tennessee, plant as demand surges for larger vehicles, the German company's top U.S. executive said on Wednesday.