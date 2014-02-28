SAO PAULO Feb 28 Brazilian steelmaking and mining group Cia Siderúrgica Nacional SA on Friday posted a net loss of 487.1 million reais ($210 million) for the fourth quarter, compared with a year-earlier profit of 316.1 million reais.

Net income at the São Paulo-based company, commonly known as CSN, was expected to reach 362 million reais in the quarter, according to the average estimate in a Reuters poll of five analysts.