US STOCKS-Tech earnings power Nasdaq to record high; S&P, Dow flat
* Dow down 0.07 pct, S&P down 0.05 pct, Nasdaq up 0.26 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
SAO PAULO Feb 28 Brazilian steelmaking and mining group Cia Siderúrgica Nacional SA on Friday posted a net loss of 487.1 million reais ($210 million) for the fourth quarter, compared with a year-earlier profit of 316.1 million reais.
Net income at the São Paulo-based company, commonly known as CSN, was expected to reach 362 million reais in the quarter, according to the average estimate in a Reuters poll of five analysts.
* Dow down 0.07 pct, S&P down 0.05 pct, Nasdaq up 0.26 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
* Awarded contract with Toshiba Plant System & Services Corp to supply equipment for CEL II 135 MW coal fired power plant