GLOBAL ECONOMY-Asian factories get off to solid start in second quarter
* Emergence of protectionist forces poses risks to trade rebound
RIO DE JANEIRO May 6 Brazilian steelmaker CSN reported on Wednesday a first quarter net profit of 392 million reais ($128.5 million), beating analyst expectations.
The company, formally known as Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional SA, posted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of 911 million reais from revenue of 4 billion reais.
A Reuters poll of analysts had forecast a net loss of 827 million reais for the period.
($1 = 3.05 reais)
(Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer and Walter Brandimarte)
* AstraZeneca sets durvalumab price at $15,000/month (Adds analyst reaction, sales forecast, latest shares)