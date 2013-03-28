BRASILIA, March 28 Cia. Siderúrgica Nacional SA , Brazil's second-largest producer of flat steel products, posted fourth quarter net income of 316.1 million reais ($156.77 million), compared with 817.1 million reais a year earlier, according to a securities filing on Thursday.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization - a gauge of operational profit known as EBITDA - rose 14.0 percent to 1.222 billion reais from the third quarter, the company said.