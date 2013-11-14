BRIEF-Airbus formally changes name to Airbus SE from Airbus Group SE
* CEO says does not expect another big financial hit from A400M this year
SAO PAULO Nov 14 Cia Siderúrgica Nacional SA is in talks with Brazil-based carmakers for a potential price increase for some flat steel products before year-end, executives said on Thursday.
CSN, as the company is known, expects to reach a deal with partners in its Namisa iron ore venture by the start of next year, David Salama, the company's investor relations director, told investors on a conference call to discuss third-quarter earnings.
The company remains attentive to potential merger and acquisition opportunities that would be "accretive," Salama said, adding that CSN is not involved in a binding merger and acquisition agreement at the moment.
SAO PAULO, April 12 Oi SA saw complaints from phone customers fall as much as 56 percent in the first two months of 2017, a senior executive told journalists on Wednesday, as the Brazil's No. 4 wireless carrier tries to win back client loyalty.