SAO PAULO, March 27 Cia Siderúrgica Nacional SA, Brazil's No. 2 listed flat steelmaker, said on Monday that it would miss a regulatory deadline to file fourth-quarter results in the face of an internal reorganization plan.

CSN said in a securities filing that unaudited net revenue rose 1 percent in the fourth quarter from the previous three months. Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization - a gauge of operational profit known as EBITDA - also rose 1 percent in the period. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Writing by Alonso Soto)