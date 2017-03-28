UPDATE 6-BA cancels flights from London as global IT outage causes chaos
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)
SAO PAULO, March 27 Cia Siderúrgica Nacional SA, Brazil's No. 2 listed flat steelmaker, said on Monday that it would miss a regulatory deadline to file fourth-quarter results in the face of an internal reorganization plan.
CSN said in a securities filing that unaudited net revenue rose 1 percent in the fourth quarter from the previous three months. Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization - a gauge of operational profit known as EBITDA - also rose 1 percent in the period. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Writing by Alonso Soto)
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)
May 27 General Motors Co said on Saturday that proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services has recommended that shareholders vote against a slate of directors proposed by hedge fund Greenlight Capital and reject the hedge fund's plan to divide GM shares into two classes.