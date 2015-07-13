RIO DE JANEIRO, July 13 Brazilian steelmaker CSN said on Monday it is exploring various options to reduce its debt level, including asset sales, but is not involved in talks over which it would be legally obliged to inform the market.

CSN Chief Executive Benjamin Steinbruch told reporters earlier on Monday that the company was looking to sell under-performing assets, without giving further details. (Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer; Editing by Leslie Adler)