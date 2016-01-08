(Adds details confirming an offer)

SAO PAULO Jan 8 Brazilian steelmaker Cia Siderúrgica Nacional has received 10 offers for its Sepetiba Tecon container terminal in Rio de Janeiro's Itaguai port, newspaper Valor Economico reported on Friday.

Singapore's PSA International, Chile's SAAM, Wilson Sons and LOGZ, among others, have made non-binding offers, Valor reported without citing its sources.

Later on Friday, Wilson Sons confirmed it had presented an offer for the terminal but did not give any further details.

The terminal is valued at 1.2 billion reais ($296 million) to 1.5 billion reais, it said.

CSN did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

($1 = 4.05 reais) (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer; editing by Jason Neely, Bernard Orr)