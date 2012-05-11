SAO PAULO May 11 CSN ,
Brazil's second-largest producer of flat steel products, said on
Friday it is seeking to roll back a regulatory decision capping
its stake in rival Usiminas.
"We respect the decision, but we find it very harsh. We're
trying to negotiate some flexibility on that decision," David
Salama, head of investor relations at CSN, said on a conference
call. "Our aim is to exercise our rights under the law, and we
think that's possible."
In April Brazil's antitrust regulator Cade prohibited CSN
from increasing its stake in Usiminas, heading off a
stock-buying spree triggered by Italian-Argentine Techint's
takeover of Usiminas. Cade also suspended shareholder rights
associated with CSN's stake, such as naming board members.