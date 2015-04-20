BRIEF-Fonciere Inea Q1 consolidated revenue up at 8.3 million euros
* Q1 consolidated revenue 8.3 million euros ($9.03 million)versus 7.4 million euros year ago
April 20 Kbc Group
* Approves taking CZK 13.21 billion dividend from Czech subsidiary CSOB 2014 profit, filing with Czech central bank says Further company coverage: (Reporting By Jan Lopatka)
HONG KONG/LONDON, May 4 HSBC Holdings Plc on Thursday reported better than expected first-quarter profits and capital position, boosting the lender's share price in Hong Kong as the bank seeks to move from restructuring to growth.