LONDON, Sept 25 Chinese fund management firm CSOP Asset Management and UK-based Hermes Investment Management on Thursday launched a fund to tap the skills of top mainland China private fund managers.

The fund will invest directly in China's A-shares market using CSOP's Renminbi Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (RQFII) quota, a process which creates a way for Chinese currency held abroad to be reinvested in its capital markets.

The fund will pick between three and five managers, dubbed 'Sunshine Managers' in China, who will become sub-advisors to the CSOP Hermes A Share Fund, the companies said in a statement.

The deal allows investors access to an area that had previously been out of bounds, said Mike Curry, co-head of Hermes Asia.

"With ongoing reforms, structural shifts and growing liberalisation, China is currently presenting exceptional opportunities for best-in-class stock pickers," he said. (Reporting by Simon Jessop; editing by Nishant Kumar)