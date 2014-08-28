* Private equity firm sold $569 mln of CSPC shares in May
* Underwriters release Hony from six-month lock-up
* Second deal comes as CSPC shares extend strong streak
(Adds Hony's previous CSPC sale, share performance)
HONG KONG, Aug 28 Chinese private equity firm
Hony Capital will sell a tranche of over $500 million of shares
in CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Ltd for the second time
in three months, cashing in on the drugmaker's buoyant stock.
Hony is offering 650 million shares in fast-growing CSPC in
an indicative range of HK$6.30 to HK$6.45 each, worth up to $535
million, according to a term sheet seen by IFR, a Thomson
Reuters publication. The top of the range is a discount of 8.3
percent to Wednesday's close in CSPC shares, which jumped 70
percent last year and have risen 12 percent in 2014.
The deal will add to the $569 million Hony had raised from a
late May sale of shares in CPSC, which on Tuesday reported
first-half profit grew 16.6 percent to HK$600.7 million ($77.5
million). CPSC makes drugs to treat strokes, hypertension and
different types of cancer, as well as handling bulk production
of vitamin C, caffeine and some antibiotics.
Trading in CSPC, worth $5.2 billion by market
capitalisation, was halted on Thursday morning before the Hong
Kong market opened. CSPC has far outperformed the benchmark Hang
Seng index, up 46 percent last year and 5 percent since
the beginning of 2014.
Hony, whose parent Legend Holdings Corp is the controlling
shareholder of PC and smartphone maker Lenovo Group Ltd
, was initially barred from offloading shares in CSPC
for six months after the previous sale.
But underwriters gave the company an early release on the
lock-up after receiving inquiries from investors wanting to buy
the stock, a source with direct knowledge of the sale said. The
latest offering is being made through Hony unit Joyful Horizon
Ltd.
Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and UBS were hired as joint
bookrunners of the sale, added IFR, a Thomson Reuters
publication.
(1 US dollar = 7.7499 Hong Kong dollar)
(Reporting by Elzio Barreto and Fiona Lau of IFR; Editing by
Edwina Gibbs and Kenneth Maxwell)